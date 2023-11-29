Responses To An Image Of Job Sikhala Undergoing Surgery In Leg Irons In Hospital

The inhumane treatment of political prisoner and opposition member Job Sikhala by the regime in Harare is a matter that should be condemned by all concerned local, regional, and international authorities. Despite spending nearly two years in pre-trial detention for crimes he did not commit, the regime persists in treating him as a criminal. Shockingly, they even subject him to restraints, such as leg irons, even when he is in a hospital bed.

Award-winning journalist, HopewellChin’ono, also condemned Sikhala’s continued detention and “cruel” treatment. He said:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Here is how cruel the ZANUPF regime is; Political prisoner, opposition leader and lawyer, Job Sikhala who has been illegally detained without bail is going through surgery. The ZANUPF regime insisted that he will be in leg irons even when he is in a hospital bed, how evil can one be?

Self-exiled former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is nicknamed Tyson for his combative politics as a Young Turk in ZANU PF, said:

Highly despicable! What rank madness and cruelty is this?

Mount Pleasant MP, Fadzayi Mahere, called for the immediate release of Sikhala and also wished him speedy recovery. She said:

Here’s wishing @JobSikhala1 a speedy recovery as he undergoes surgery today. His continued incarceration despite his innocence is a dark stain on our sense of justice. Bail is a constitutional entitlement. Democracy, the rule of law and freedom of expression, association and conscience are all on trial. What an enormous, 520 day travesty of justice.

Some more people commented that political power is temporary and can change quickly. They questioned why Job Sikhala was made to wear leg irons and expressed their disapproval. Some people mentioned the concept of karma, highlighting that the mistreatment of Job Sikhala will eventually come back to haunt those who are responsible or their future generations. They believe that the actions of Sikhala’s assailants will have consequences and that they will face repercussions in the future.

Tags

Leave a Comment