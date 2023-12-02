Land Barons Descend On Porta Farm In Norton

Be advised that the property is wholly owned by City of Harare. The city is NOT selling the land.

The public is therefore warned against dealing with these land barons and report such occurrences to the nearest police station and to the City of Harare.

Any inquiries regarding this farm should be directed to the office of the Town Clerk.

Local authorities in Zimbabwe face the challenge of “land barons”, politically connected individuals or groups who illegally acquire land, often through corrupt means, and then sell it for personal benefit.

This often results in the demolition of properties built on the land and the forced eviction of the settlers.

