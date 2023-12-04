2024 National Budget Places Excessive Burden On Citizens Who Are Already Suffering - CCC

5 minutes ago Mon, 04 Dec 2023 15:43:33 GMT

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, led by Nelson Chamisa, has criticised the 2024 National Budget proposed by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube. They argue that the budget puts too much pressure on citizens who are already facing difficulties.

In his recent speech, Professor Mthuli Ncube suggested increasing taxes and introducing new ones. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor, Dr John Mangudya, defended the budget saying that due to the country’s limited access to credit, the government had to rely on generating revenue internally.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, CCC deputy Spokesperson, Gift Siziba, said the budget announced on Thursday last week was anti-poor as it places an excessive burden on citizens who are already suffering. He added:

