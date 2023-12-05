Tax On Soft Drinks Will Worsen Smuggling - Hwende

If we don’t fight it next week during the budget debate the levy will take effect from January 1, 2024. As a country do not have an obesity issue but malnutrition is our biggest problem with many families struggling to have two meals. The tax level of US2c\g is very heavy. It will affect the current sales volumes of Beverages manufacturing companies. Using the 300ml Coca-Cola bottle as an example (which has 35g of sugar content) the proposed tax levy will lead to a total tax of US 70c – a ridiculous level of tax for a product selling for US25c, implying the consumer will pay US95-US110c per 300ml bottle after factoring VAT and retail margins.

Traders will resort to informal import from countries like SA given the porous borders because such products will be cheaper than the local produce, pushing out local businesses. Sugar companies will be forced to scale down threatening thousands of jobs and even sugarcane farmers. Producers will most likely move to artificial sweeteners in place of sugar.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The budget has received criticism, especially for the higher taxes and new taxes that have been introduced. Some experts, like Professor Gideon Zhou from the University of Zimbabwe, who specializes in Governance and Public Management, have expressed concerns that the budget could have significant negative effects. He said:

Indeed, a very extractive budget informed by the canons of austerity. However, extracting revenue from an already over-taxed and poverty-ridden citizenry looks like a recipe for far-reaching worse-off livelihood future scenarios. We are at risk of compromising the concerns of Vision 2030 which envisages not only a HEALTHY ECONOMY but a HEALTHY SOCIETY as well. The 2024 Budget seems to be leaving society behind in its efforts to steer the economy towards a middle-income ranking.

The public has been urging Members of Parliament to reject the Budget, but some senior government officials have publicly supported it. Dr. John Mangudya, the governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, has stated that raising revenue through taxes is necessary because Zimbabwe’s access to credit from international institutions is decreasing. He believes that this is the only viable option for the country to fulfil its financial responsibilities.

Tags

Leave a Comment