Finance Minister Ncube Defends Increase In Taxes And Fees In The 2024 National Budget

The government of Zimbabwe has defended the proposed increase in taxes and fees included in the 2024 National Budget, stating that they are necessary to provide critical services across the country. The budget includes plans to raise tollgate fees, and passport fees, and introduce a wealth tax, and a tax on soft drinks, among other measures. Some citizens have expressed displeasure with these proposals.

Finance and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, claims that the aim of increasing passport fees is to ensure that passport services are accessible to all parts of the country. He said: