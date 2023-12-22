ZANU PF And Its Imposters Recalled Councilors Makone And Chitengu - CCC

The recall of Makone and Chitengu has resulted in Jacob Mafume, a member of the CCC, being elected as the new mayor of Harare. But the party did not congratulate him suggesting its disapproval of Mafume’s election. Some CCC officials claim that Mafume has been collaborating with Tshabangu to destabilize the party. They allege that since Tshabangu and Mafume previously worked together in the Tendai Biti-led PDP party before it merged with other parties to form the MDC Alliance, Tshabangu is recalling CCC officials in an endeavour to reinstate former PDP members to influential positions within the CCC.

They say the alleged alliance between Tshabangu and ZANU PF will result in the ruling party gaining a majority in Parliament and influence in local government authorities. Tshabangu has denied all of these allegations.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Divisions within the CCC began before the August elections when the party implemented a strategy called “strategic ambiguity”, which concentrated power in the hands of Nelson Chamisa, the party’s president. This strategy faced opposition from some senior party officials such as Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, and Chalton Hwende. The party claimed that this strategy was adopted to prevent infiltration by ZANU PF and security service agents.

In response to a follower’s comment about sellouts within the CCC, Chamisa stated that they deliberately delayed allocating positions to sift out the greedy individuals. He expressed a desire for genuine and committed members, adding that the power-hungry will be exposed in the long run. He said:

Regai (nyoka) dzibude pachena, tisvike takachena! Ndizvo muchiona takanonoka kuti tipanane zvigaro. Taida venyota yesimba nemakaro ezvigaro vabude pachena. Masiriri anonetsa kuchengetedza unoona pasi patota nehavi!!!

The only publicly known positions within the party are President and Spokesperson. Biti and Ncube used to hold interim vice president positions, but it appears that these positions were abolished before the elections. Chalton Hwende served as the secretary general, but that position was also abolished.

Tags

Leave a Comment