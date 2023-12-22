ZRP Blocks A Solidarity Rally For Jailed Job Sikhala

The Job Sikhala Solidarity Council notes with disgust the blocking of the December 23 solidarity rally by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), it said. The ZRP claims that the notification failed to meet the requirements of Mopa, an excuse that has been consistently used to deny citizens their freedom of association and assembly. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v It is apparent that the name Job Sikhala attracts repression from the regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa. The State has caged Sikhala for more than 18 months, but they still shiver at the mere mention of Sikhala’s name. The council will not be deterred by this setback. A series of solidarity activities are lined up to rally the millions of pro-democracy campaigners in Zimbabwe and beyond to collectively demand the release of Job Sikhala.

This incident is seen as yet another example of the government’s crackdown on opposition voices and the suppression of freedom of assembly and association. It highlights the ongoing concerns about democracy and human rights in Zimbabwe. The blocking of the rally and Sikhala’s continued detention without trial raises questions about the fairness and impartiality of the judicial system.

Job Sikhala was arrested for allegedly inciting violence following the gruesome murder of activist Moreblessing Ali. In May 2023, Ali, who was a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), the main opposition party in Zimbabwe, was brutally murdered by Pius Mukandi Jamba, and her mutilated body was found dumped in a well in Nyatsime. During Ali’s funeral wake, clashes erupted between ZANU PF and CCC supporters. Sikhala, who represented Ali’s family in seeking justice, was arrested and held in prison without trial for inciting the violence.

Meanwhile, Pius Jamba, the perpetrator of Ali’s murder, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by Harare High Court Judge Esther Muremba. However, Sikhala remains in prison, having spent 555 days in pre-trial detention as of December 22, 2023, for his involvement in seeking justice for Moreblessing Ali.

