Police Names Victims Of Marondera Accident

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of people who died in a road traffic accident which occurred along Harare-Mutare Road, near Marondera on 27th December 2023. Five people were killed while 36 others were injured when a Blue Horizon bus, haulage truck and Mercedes Benz collided. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

UPDATE ON FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT THE 64 KM PEG ALONG HARARE- MUTARE ROAD, MARONDERA

Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police press statement released on 27th December 2023 on the fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 64 kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road, Marondera on 27th December 2023 where five people were killed while 36 others were injured when a Blue Horizon bus, haulage truck and Mercedes Benz collided.

The Police releases the names of four of the five victims who were identified by their next of kin as listed:-

