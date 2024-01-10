Pindula|Search Pindula
Harare City Council Warns Residents Against Land Barons In Strathaven

5 minutes agoWed, 10 Jan 2024 20:30:21 GMT
The City of Harare has warned residents against buying land in Strathaven off Westminister Road saying land barons are illegally parcelling out stands in the area.

In a statement, signed by the Town Clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango, the local authority said residents should not buy stands from land barons as they will lose their hard-earned money. Said Chisango:

It has come to our attention that some land barons are illegally selling land to unsuspecting residents in Strathaven off Westminister Road.

Residents are therefore advised against dealing with the land barons as they risk losing money.

The City will immediately move in and enforce the law to stop the illegal sale of stands in the area.

For more information and clarity please contact the Town Clerk’s office or the City Housing Department.

On Wednesday, 10 January, the Chief Director of Spatial Planning and Development in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Shingirayi Mushamba, urged Zimbabweans to exercise patience and desist from acquiring land from land barons.

Mushamba said that the Government has earmarked land for housing stands in all the country’s 10 provinces.

The illegal activities of land barons have resulted in the mushrooming of shanty settlements across the country and the construction of homes on wetlands and riverbanks in urban areas.

From time to time, local authorities, especially the City of Harare, demolish structures built on land acquired illegally leaving residents, who would have spent their life savings on buying the land and building houses, in the open and at the mercy of weather elements.

