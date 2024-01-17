Chief Charumbira Says He's Still The President Of The Pan African Parliament (PAP)
Chief Fortune Charumbira, a senator affiliated with the ZANU PF party, has said he is still the president of the Pan African Parliament (PAP). He made the remarks on Monday 15 January 2024 amid reports that he has been removed from the position, Daily News reported. The reasons behind his alleged removal, as well as the removal of the first vice-president and fourth vice-president, have not been explicitly stated. The PAP secretariat announced that by-elections will be conducted to fill the vacant positions. A PAP statement seen by Pindula News read:
In a virtual session held today (11 January 2024), members of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) convened to discuss the election modalities for filling vacant positions in the Bureau, including the President, 1st Vice President, and 4th Vice President. Emphasizing a commitment to the principle of rotation in leadership elections, the meeting explored various proposed procedures aligned with the PAP Protocol and other legal instruments. The aim was to establish clear parameters that will guide the upcoming by-elections.
PAP, the legislative arm of the African Union, reaffirmed its dedication to playing a crucial role in the development of the continent. The parliament aims to resume its activities fully as the African Union prepares for the upcoming 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State, scheduled for February 14 to 18.
While the reasons for Charumbira’s removal, along with the removal of the fourth Vice President, François Ango Ndoutoume of Gabon, have not been clearly stated by the PAP secretariat, Charumbira had previously faced allegations of embezzlement and sexual assault in 2023. It is alleged that his removal is linked to multiple charges, including sexual assault. Charumbira is also accused of embezzling $4.5 million of PAP funds, including $45,000 spent on a trip to Egypt. He became the PAP president in June 2022.
Documents were leaked last year, suggesting Charumbira’s misuse of authority to redirect funds, finance trips for his allies, and engage in other clandestine activities. These revelations sparked public outcry. Charumbira has denied all allegations, considering them as efforts to remove him from his position.
The nomination process to select replacements for Charumbira and Ndoutoume will occur on February 21.
Despite plans to replace him, Charumbira maintains that he is still the President of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) and considers the attempts to remove him as illegal. Charumbira assumed office on June 29, 2022, after a one-year delay caused by conflicts among regional African bodies. Despite securing a majority of the votes (161 out of 203), his term has been marked by “self-inflicted” troubles. He previously survived an attempted removal in September 2023 when one of his deputies, Ashebiri Gayo of Ethiopia, declared himself Acting PAP President. With his removal from the PAP presidency, Charumbira returns to being an ordinary traditional leader under the guidance of Chief Mtshana Khumalo of Matabeleland North, who was elected to replace Charumbira as the President of the Chiefs Council in Zimbabwe. Khumalo served as Charumbira’s deputy from 2018 to 2023.