Chief Charumbira Says He's Still The President Of The Pan African Parliament (PAP)

While the reasons for Charumbira’s removal, along with the removal of the fourth Vice President, François Ango Ndoutoume of Gabon, have not been clearly stated by the PAP secretariat, Charumbira had previously faced allegations of embezzlement and sexual assault in 2023. It is alleged that his removal is linked to multiple charges, including sexual assault. Charumbira is also accused of embezzling $4.5 million of PAP funds, including $45,000 spent on a trip to Egypt. He became the PAP president in June 2022.

Documents were leaked last year, suggesting Charumbira’s misuse of authority to redirect funds, finance trips for his allies, and engage in other clandestine activities. These revelations sparked public outcry. Charumbira has denied all allegations, considering them as efforts to remove him from his position.

The nomination process to select replacements for Charumbira and Ndoutoume will occur on February 21.

Despite plans to replace him, Charumbira maintains that he is still the President of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) and considers the attempts to remove him as illegal. Charumbira assumed office on June 29, 2022, after a one-year delay caused by conflicts among regional African bodies. Despite securing a majority of the votes (161 out of 203), his term has been marked by “self-inflicted” troubles. He previously survived an attempted removal in September 2023 when one of his deputies, Ashebiri Gayo of Ethiopia, declared himself Acting PAP President. With his removal from the PAP presidency, Charumbira returns to being an ordinary traditional leader under the guidance of Chief Mtshana Khumalo of Matabeleland North, who was elected to replace Charumbira as the President of the Chiefs Council in Zimbabwe. Khumalo served as Charumbira’s deputy from 2018 to 2023.

