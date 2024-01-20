Stop Milking Us Dry! - Linda Masarira As Government Adds More Tollgates

2 minutes ago Sat, 20 Jan 2024 14:06:53 GMT

Linda Masarira, the founder and leader of the Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party, has urged the government to “stop milking” motorists dry following an addition of more tollgates. She said on X:

Another tollgate added just before Chivhu and another one before Marondera. The development will make it 2 tollgates from Harare to Marondera and 4 tollgates from Harare to Mutare. The government of Zimbabwe must be reminded that money does not grow on trees. Overburdening motorists with more tollgates after increasing the tariffs is the highest level of inconsiderate behaviour about the plight of the already overtaxed Zimbabwean. We need a pro-poor government that considers the plight of the people they govern. Stop milking us dry!

The government through the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) increased toll fees effective 5 January 2024 as a measure to raise more revenue.

