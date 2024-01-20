Stop Milking Us Dry! - Linda Masarira As Government Adds More Tollgates
Linda Masarira, the founder and leader of the Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party, has urged the government to “stop milking” motorists dry following an addition of more tollgates. She said on X:
Another tollgate added just before Chivhu and another one before Marondera. The development will make it 2 tollgates from Harare to Marondera and 4 tollgates from Harare to Mutare. The government of Zimbabwe must be reminded that money does not grow on trees. Overburdening motorists with more tollgates after increasing the tariffs is the highest level of inconsiderate behaviour about the plight of the already overtaxed Zimbabwean. We need a pro-poor government that considers the plight of the people they govern. Stop milking us dry!
The government through the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) increased toll fees effective 5 January 2024 as a measure to raise more revenue.
On the Harare/Beitbridge and Plumtree/Mutare which are dubbed “premium roads,” toll fees for light motor vehicles have been raised from US$2 to US$4. On all other roads, the increase is from US$2 to US$3. This decision was initially made by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube in the 2024 National Budget, but it has faced criticism from the public.
Here are the new toll fees for different vehicle classes:
A. On Premium Roads:
– Light Motor-Vehicle: USD 2.00 (old tariff), USD 4.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 24,800 (tariff exempted)
– Minibuses: USD 3.00 (old tariff), USD 6.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 37,200 (tariff exempted)
– Buses: USD 4.00 (old tariff), USD 8.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 49,600 (tariff exempted)
– Heavy Vehicles: USD 5.00 (old tariff), USD 10.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 62,000 (tariff exempted)
– Haulage Trucks: USD 10.00 (old tariff), USD 20.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 124,000 (tariff exempted)
– Residential Per Term: USD 40.00 (old tariff), USD 80.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 496,000 (tariff exempted)
B, On Other Roads:
– Light Motor-Vehicle: USD 2.00 (old tariff), USD 3.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 18,600 (tariff exempted)
– Minibuses: USD 3.00 (old tariff), USD 5.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 31,000 (tariff exempted)
– Buses: USD 4.00 (old tariff), USD 6.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 37,200 (tariff exempted)
– Heavy Vehicles: USD 5.00 (old tariff), USD 8.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 49,600 (tariff exempted)
– Haulage Trucks: USD 10.00 (old tariff), USD 15.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 93,000 (tariff exempted)
– Residential Per Term: USD 40.00 (old tariff), USD 60.00 (new tariff), ZWL$ 372,000 (tariff exempted)
Please note that Motorcycles are exempted from paying toll fees.