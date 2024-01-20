ZANU-PF Urges Massive Voter Turnout In By-Elections, Expresses Commitment To Deliver Promises

We want to change this hence we are calling on all our registered voters in Mkoba North to all come and vote for Cde Ncube so that he wins resoundingly. I would like to appeal to our Women’s League, Youth League and War Veterans to continue to give support to our provincial teams.

The party has been actively preparing for the campaigns since the announcement of the by-election date. Bimha called on provincial structures across the country to play their part in mobilising support. He expressed the party’s commitment to strengthening its position with each election, noting that their improved performance in the previous elections was a sign that ZANU-PF is delivering on its promises. The party has in the past been accused of failing to deliver electoral promises.

The by-elections are taking place in six constituencies -Pelandaba-Tshabalala in Bulawayo, Mkoba North in the Midlands, Chegutu West and Zvimba East in Mashonaland West and Seke and Goromonzi South in Mashonaland East. The by-elections are being held to fill vacant posts left by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) officials who were recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu, the party’s disputed interim Secretary-General.

Meanwhile, the High Court ruled yesterday that 23 CCC Members of Parliament who were recalled last year are not eligible to contest in the by-elections representing the CCC. If they do not take further legal action, they won’t be on the ballot paper for the February 3, 2024 by-elections.

