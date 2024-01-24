Air Zimbabwe Expands Fleet With Second ERJ145 Aircraft

The Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft was first manufactured in the mid-1990s. It made its maiden flight in 1995 and entered commercial service in 1996. Therefore, the aircraft acquired by Zimbabwe is around 25-28 years old.

Air Zimbabwe has been criticised in the past for the decline of the airline, with accusations that the government has not adequately supported it. Critics point out that the airline inherited 22 planes from the Rhodesian government in 1980, but its fleet has significantly reduced over the years. At one point, Air Zimbabwe had only one plane in service, which led to other airlines, like Ethiopian, taking advantage of the situation and flying local routes like Harare-Bulawayo.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The new aircraft is expected to support Air Zimbabwe’s plans to expand its routes. The airline has targeted several destinations, including Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. The addition of the Embraer ERJ145 will enhance the airline’s capacity and potentially improve its services.

Tags

Leave a Comment