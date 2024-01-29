ZEC Congratulates Chigumba On Reappointment Amid Criticism Over Election Conduct

Commissioners, management and staff at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission congratulates Hon. Justice Chigumba on her re-appointment and wish her the best as Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The announcement of Chigumba’s reappointment has been met with criticism from some government critics who believe it is a setback for democracy. They point to issues raised by international election observer missions, such as the SADC Election Observer Mission, regarding ZEC’s conduct in the 2023 elections. These issues include allegations of gerrymandering through the delimitation exercise and delays in delivering ballot papers, which resulted in the disenfranchisement of many voters, particularly in opposition strongholds like Harare.

Despite the criticism, the ZEC commissioners, management, and staff have congratulated Chigumba on her reappointment and wished her the best in her role as the chairperson of the commission. Kiwa said Chigumba oversaw “the successful conduct” of the 2018 Harmonised Elections, the 2022/2023 Delirnitation exercise and the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

