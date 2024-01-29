Pindula|Search Pindula
ZEC Congratulates Chigumba On Reappointment Amid Criticism Over Election Conduct

6 minutes agoMon, 29 Jan 2024 15:43:15 GMT
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has congratulated Justice Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba for her reappointment as the chairperson of the commission for another six-year term. The reappointment was made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last. Her appointment is with effect from 01 February 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZEC’s acting chairperson, Ambassador Rodney S. Kiwa said:

ZEC CHAIRPERSON RE-APPOINTMENT

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission wishes to announce the re-appointment of Hon. Justice Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba for another six (6) year term. His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr E.D Mnangagwa made the appointment in terms of section 238 (5) of the Constitution a. with effect from the V’ of February 2024, Hon. Justice Chigumba was first appointed Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission in February 2018. She has, during her previous term, overseen the successful conduct of the 2018 Harmonised Elections, the 2022/2023 Delirnitation exercise and the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

Commissioners, management and staff at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission congratulates Hon. Justice Chigumba on her re-appointment and wish her the best as Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The announcement of Chigumba’s reappointment has been met with criticism from some government critics who believe it is a setback for democracy. They point to issues raised by international election observer missions, such as the SADC Election Observer Mission, regarding ZEC’s conduct in the 2023 elections. These issues include allegations of gerrymandering through the delimitation exercise and delays in delivering ballot papers, which resulted in the disenfranchisement of many voters, particularly in opposition strongholds like Harare.

Despite the criticism, the ZEC commissioners, management, and staff have congratulated Chigumba on her reappointment and wished her the best in her role as the chairperson of the commission. Kiwa said Chigumba oversaw “the successful conduct” of the 2018 Harmonised Elections, the 2022/2023 Delirnitation exercise and the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

Tags

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)Rodney KiwaJustice Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba

