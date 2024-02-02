Japan Donates US$774 000 Towards Zimbabwe's Cholera Response In Manicaland

5 minutes ago Fri, 02 Feb 2024 07:54:18 GMT

The Government of Japan has donated US$774 000 to Zimbabwe through the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to assist the country’s fight against a cholera outbreak.

The fund will specifically target the most vulnerable communities in Manicaland Province, which is the hardest-hit province in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health’s cholera statistics, as of 01 February 2024, Manicaland had 1 102 confirmed cholera cases, with Harare, which has the second-highest number of cases, having recorded 663 confirmed cases.

