Japan Donates US$774 000 Towards Zimbabwe's Cholera Response In Manicaland
The Government of Japan has donated US$774 000 to Zimbabwe through the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to assist the country’s fight against a cholera outbreak.
The fund will specifically target the most vulnerable communities in Manicaland Province, which is the hardest-hit province in the country.
According to the Ministry of Health’s cholera statistics, as of 01 February 2024, Manicaland had 1 102 confirmed cholera cases, with Harare, which has the second-highest number of cases, having recorded 663 confirmed cases.
UNICEF Zimbabwe Representative, Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale, expressed gratitude to Japan for the funding. Said Oyewale:
We are extremely grateful to the Government of Japan for this support. It exemplifies their commitment to the people of Zimbabwe, addressing the urgent needs of affected communities and building resilience against public health emergencies.
The grant will provide a comprehensive range of life-saving support, including access to safe water, critical hygiene materials, healthcare, nutrition, child protection, and other essential social services.
It arrives at a crucial time in the cholera response, as Zimbabwe strives to allocate resources to urgently address and interrupt the cycle of cholera transmission.
According to the Ministry of Health, as of 01 February 2024, Zimbabwe had 22 105 suspected Cholera cases, 2 388 confirmed cases, 21 378 recoveries, 71 confirmed deaths and 421 suspected deaths.
As of 31 January 2024, a total of 103 735 people had received the Oral Cholera Vaccine.
