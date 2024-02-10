Dial *405# For Easy Purchase Of NetOne Airtime With EcoCash And InnBucks
Hello there! We have great news for you. Now you can easily purchase NetOne airtime using EcoCash and InnBucks on our platform *405#.
Don’t worry about any hassle. Just dial *405# to buy NetOne airtime. You can make payments with EcoCash or InnBucks. You can choose to pay in Zimbabwean dollars (ZWL$) or United States dollars (USD).
Here are the simple steps to follow:
1. Dial *405# on your phone.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
2. Press 1 if you want to purchase ZWL Airtime or Bundles, OR press 2 for USD Airtime or Bundles.
3. Press 1 to continue.
4. Enter the number receiving the airtime
5. Choose the package you want to buy.
6. Enter your EcoCash number.
7. Press 1 to confirm the transaction.
8. A pop-up message will appear, asking you to enter your PIN. Enter your EcoCash PIN, then click OK to submit your PIN.
If you have enough funds, the transaction will be complete.