Dial *405# For Easy Purchase Of NetOne Airtime With EcoCash And InnBucks

9 minutes ago Sat, 10 Feb 2024 14:52:32 GMT

Hello there! We have great news for you. Now you can easily purchase NetOne airtime using EcoCash and InnBucks on our platform *405#.

Don’t worry about any hassle. Just dial *405# to buy NetOne airtime. You can make payments with EcoCash or InnBucks. You can choose to pay in Zimbabwean dollars (ZWL$) or United States dollars (USD).

