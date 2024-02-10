ZANU PF Disappointed As EU Extends Arms Embargo On Zimbabwe

As Zanu PF, we are disappointed but not surprised to learn about the EU’s decision to extend the arms embargo on Zimbabwe. This decision further undermines our efforts to build a prosperous nation. We remain committed to peace, stability, and good governance. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v The EU must recognise our comprehensive reforms and engage constructively. These reforms implemented under the able leadership of His Excellency, President Dr ED Mnangagwa are undeniably palpable.

He also praised the Zimbabwean security forces for their “professionalism and adherence to human rights”. Marapira argued that it is time to rebuild trust, promote dialogue, and lift the outdated restrictions imposed on Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean army is facing accusations of violating the rights of its citizens, particularly during election periods. Critics claim that instead of operating independently as a state entity, the army follows instructions from the ruling party, ZANU PF. This raises concerns that the availability of arms could be used to further infringe upon human rights. However, it’s important to note that the army has also participated in peacekeeping missions under the United Nations, African Union, and Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Marapira concluded by expressing Zimbabwe’s willingness to work with the EU and demonstrate their commitment to a peaceful and prosperous nation. He emphasized that Zimbabwe keeps its doors open and hopes for a return of common sense in the West.

The sanctions on Zimbabwe were initially imposed in 2011 due to alleged human rights violations under the leadership of the late Robert Mugabe. They have been renewed annually since then, with some entities and individuals being removed or added to the sanctions list.

Proponents of the sanctions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, argue that they are targeted and do not harm the general population or the country’s economy. However, ZANU PF, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union, and the United Nations contend that the sanctions have unintended consequences for ordinary people and entities. They argue that the sanctions have hindered Zimbabwe’s ability to trade with neighbouring countries, affecting not only the Zimbabwean economy but also that of its neighbours.

