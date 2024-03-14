ZIMTA Demands Urgent Review Of Teachers’ Salaries

ZIMTA said the prolonged inaction and disregard for teachers’ concerns could not be tolerated anymore. Said the union:

ZIMTA urged the government to engage in constructive dialogue and expedite the negotiation process to address the pressing issues facing teachers and retirees.

The association added that it was time for the government to prioritise the well-being and livelihoods of teachers, ensuring fair compensation, improved working conditions, and adequate support for retirees. It said:

Any procrastination of improved salaries beyond March 2024 will be a silent declaration of conflict of rights and interests likely to escalate to a dispute. We urge the government to revert to the table and improve the USD salary, which is now the dominant currency in the market at about 85% circulation. The employer should take advantage of this call and correct salary structure discrepancies arising from the wrong manipulation of job grading in the civil service in general.

ZIMTA also bemoaned the deplorable conditions of service, including inadequate resources, lack of essential equipment, and limited access to proper training, further exacerbating the challenges faced by teachers. Said the union:

These conditions not only hinder our ability to perform duties effectively but also compromise the quality of services provided to the public.

ZIMTA demanded that the government should also address the plight of retirees, who have dedicated their lives to public service. It said:

Many retired teachers are struggling to make ends meet, as their pensions fall short of covering necessities. The government’s failure to address the concerns of retirees and provide adequate support reflects a callous disregard for those who have served our country faithfully.

Over the years, civil servants have been pushing for the restoration of their pre-October 2018 salaries of US$540 for the lowest-paid employees. They are currently earning less than US$300.

