Man Sets Estranged Wife On Fire

Prosecuting, Rufaro Chonzi alleged that on April 15 2024, Kabaya and his now-deceased wife, Sphiwe Jenyure, were in a room sharing property following the dissolution of their union.

Kabaya allegedly locked the door from the inside before striking Jenyure with a golf stick.

He then poured a mixture of cobra (a flammable floor polish) and paraffin on her, and then set her on fire. Said Chonzi:

The two were in their room sharing property as they were in their final stages of divorcing. The accused person poured a mix of cobra and paraffin on her body and set fire to her.

It is alleged that when Jenyure realised that Kabaya was about to flee, she summoned all her strength whilst engulfed by flames and grabbed him and he also caught fire. That was how he sustained burns.

The court further heard that a passer-by, Zulu Digital, heard the now deceased screaming and opened the door.

He tried to extinguish the flames with the help of other community members who had gathered at the scene.

Kabaya and Jenyure were taken to Makumbe Hospital in Domboshava for treatment and later transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals due to the severity of the burns.

Unfortunately, Jenyure later died on April 17 at Parirenyatwa Hospital and her remains await postmortem.

More: Pindula News

