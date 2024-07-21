Joe Biden Quits US Presidential Race

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Some Republicans have commented that Biden needs to resign completely before the end of his current term:

Said House Speaker, Mike Johnson:

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president”

Kamala Harris has said that she will win against Trump

“I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. We have 107 days until election day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Donald Trump Reaction

Donal Trump reaction to Biden’s pull out saying it will even be easier:

“It will be even easier to beat Kamala Harris”

How it happened in less than a month

27 June: In the Presidential debate against Trump, Biden gives incoherent answers leave many wondering about his mental fitness.

5 July: In an interview Biden says only the “Lord Almighty” could persuade him to stand down.

8 July: Biden says in an interview “I am not going anywhere” and asks Democrats to unite.

10 July: More Democrats ask Biden to quit, including George Clooney.

11 July: At a Nato summit Biden mistakenly refers to Ukrainian President Zelensky as “President Putin” and Vice-President Harris as Trump.

13 July: Trump is shot in the ear in an assassination attempt.

17 July: Biden tests positive for Covid ang goes into quarantine.

18 July: In a leak, Obama says Biden has low chances of winning.

21 July: Biden pulls out of presidential race.

