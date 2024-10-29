ZIFA, PSL Mourn Late Highlanders CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo

In a statement, ZIFA said Dlodlo’s death has left an irreplaceable void, impacting not only Highlanders but the entire Zimbabwean football community. Said ZIFA:

It is with profound sorrow that we extend our heartfelt condolences on the sudden and unexpected passing of Mr Sihlangu Dlodlo. His departure leaves an irreplaceable void not only in Highlanders Football Club but also within the entire Zimbabwean football family. During this time of sorrow, we stand in solidarity with his family, friends, and the Highlanders community. We hope that the many cherished memories of Mr Dlodlo will bring comfort, and may his remarkable impact on the game serve as a beacon for future generations. Our deepest sympathies are with you all.

In a statement, the PSL said Dlodlo was a passionate and committed leader who served the football community with integrity. It said:

The Premier Soccer League has learnt with deep sadness of the untimely passing of Highlanders FC CEO, Mr Sihlangu Dlodlo, a dedicated leader who served the football community with passion, commitment and integrity. We will always cherish his immense contribution to Zimbabwean football and his unwavering love for his club. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Highlanders FC community during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Highlanders Executive Chairman, Retired Colonel Kenneth Mhlophe, confirmed that Dlodlo’s body was discovered at his Nketa 9 residence around 6 PM on Monday. He said:

It is with profound shock and sadness that Highlanders Football Club announces the sudden passing on of our Chief Executive Officer, Mr Sihlangu Dlodlo. His lifeless body was found at his Nketa residence in Bulawayo on Monday shortly after 1800hrs. Our organisation is mourning the loss of an exceptional leader, colleague, and friend. As such, the club extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and all those affected by this heart-wrenching news. Mourners are gathered at House Number 6432 Nketa 9.

A Facebook post he made on October 16 is now being viewed as a potential suicide note, raising concerns about his mental well-being prior to this tragic incident. In the post, Dlodlo wrote in Ndebele:

A nice way to end the drama and nonsense that happens at funerals is to die alone at home and rot for a week or so until the neighbors see green flies by the windows; then the police arrive to recover your remains in a zinc coffin on an open truck, hopefully taking you to Kings and Queens. That way, there will be no body viewing—straight to Luveve Cemetery. By the way, please don’t bring flowers, sweethearts.

Many of his associates initially dismissed the post, not giving it much thought, as Dlodlo was known for his playful demeanour.

His final Facebook update, posted just after 3 PM local time on Saturday, read: “Ngiqinisile, ngiqinisile ngithi kini, uNkulunkulu kadakwa shem [Verily, verily I say unto you, God is never drunk. For real].”

