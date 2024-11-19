Borrowdale Woman Gang-Raped At Gunpoint

On their way back home, they encountered the three unidentified men at the bridge near Pomona Quarry Stones.

After the attack, the woman returned home and reported the incident to her husband, who then helped her file a police report.

The spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case to H-Metro. He said:

Police are investigating a rape case involving a mother and her two babies in Borrowdale. One of the accused persons ordered the complainant to keep quiet and they lifted her together with her kids and laid them on the grass. One of the accused person pointed an unidentified pistol on the complainant’s forehead while the other accused person raped her without protection. The other suspects also raped her without protection and the minor children were suspected to have been raped as well. When the third accused finished, they instructed the complainant to wake up and walk away without looking back and she complied. The three unknown accused persons disappeared in the dark.

He added that the victims were escorted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examinations.

