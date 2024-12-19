Pindula|Search Pindula
Gweru Man Jailed For Assaulting Wife During TV Channel Dispute

6 minutes agoThu, 19 Dec 2024 09:41:15 GMT
A 34-year-old man from Nehosho, Gweru, was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for assaulting his 35-year-old wife following an argument over changing television channels.

The man, whose name has not been disclosed, appeared before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court facing charges of malicious damage to property and physical abuse.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on December 11, 2024, the man became violent, damaging a 43-inch Samsung television with a brick and smashing a DSTV decoder against the wall during the argument.

In addition, he physically assaulted his wife, slapping her on the face several times, hitting her on the upper body with his fists, and kicking her with booted feet all over her body.

The incident was reported to the police, leading to his arrest. The damaged property was valued at US$295, and nothing was recovered.

The offender was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, with 3 months suspended for 5 years. An additional 2 months were suspended on the condition that he compensate for the damaged property worth US$295.

Furthermore, 5 months were suspended on the condition that he perform 315 hours of community service.

The NPA is urging the public to resolve disputes amicably and seek third-party mediation rather than resorting to violence.

