Gweru Man Jailed For Assaulting Wife During TV Channel Dispute

6 minutes ago Thu, 19 Dec 2024 09:41:15 GMT

A 34-year-old man from Nehosho, Gweru, was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for assaulting his 35-year-old wife following an argument over changing television channels.

The man, whose name has not been disclosed, appeared before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court facing charges of malicious damage to property and physical abuse.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on December 11, 2024, the man became violent, damaging a 43-inch Samsung television with a brick and smashing a DSTV decoder against the wall during the argument.

