Mandiwanzira Rallies Chipinge Villagers Behind ED2030 Agenda

One of the things we agreed at the Bulawayo conference, was that we wanted Mnangagwa to be in office until 2030 because he is our number nine in a football match, the player who keeps on scoring.

This was presented as having come from the provinces and no one disputed it, all attendants said that is what they wanted.

Now that we have agreed we are now all supposed to follow our party position and support Mnangagwa’s bid for a term that extends to 2030.

No one should fear doing so, this is about ZANU PF’s agreement at the Bulawayo conference. Before going to the conference we could have said it was a Harare, Masvingo project but now we say it is a ZANU PF project.

For Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond the 2028 limit, ZANU PF must push for two key constitutional amendments: Section 91(2), which bars him from running for a third term, and Section 382(7), which prevents him from benefiting from the amendment to Section 91(2).

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment