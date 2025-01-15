ZIFA President To Get Yearly US$50,000 Stipend From CAF

Presidents of zonal bodies such as COSAFA and CECAFA received a raise of US$25,000.

It was also decided that a chairman would be appointed to lead the African Clubs Association, with an entitlement to US$50,000 per year.

National association presidents are not full-time employees but serve as volunteers, compensated for their time and duties.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe and other FIFA vice presidents earn US$300,000 annually, while FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s salary exceeds US$4.67 million.

When attending FIFA-related events, these officials are entitled to a US$250 daily allowance.

Members of FIFA committees who do not receive an annual salary are compensated with daily grants of US$300, or US$200 if meals are provided.

For the past two years, ZIFA has been overseen by a Normalisation Committee chaired by Lincoln Mutasa.

Meanwhile, Philemon Machana, Martin Kweza, Nqobile Magwizi, Twine Phiri, Makwinji Soma-Phiri, and Marshall Gore are the six candidates approved by ZIFA’s integrity and ethics committee to stand for the ZIFA presidency.

