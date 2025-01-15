ZIFA President To Get Yearly US$50,000 Stipend From CAF
The incoming ZIFA president will receive an annual compensation of US$50,000 from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), a major increase from the previous US$20,000 paid to national association heads.
According to the Chronicle, this increase was unanimously approved by all 54 CAF member countries in October 2024.
Other key officials, including CAF vice presidents and executive committee members, also saw salary hikes of US$20,000.
Presidents of zonal bodies such as COSAFA and CECAFA received a raise of US$25,000.
It was also decided that a chairman would be appointed to lead the African Clubs Association, with an entitlement to US$50,000 per year.
National association presidents are not full-time employees but serve as volunteers, compensated for their time and duties.
CAF President Patrice Motsepe and other FIFA vice presidents earn US$300,000 annually, while FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s salary exceeds US$4.67 million.
When attending FIFA-related events, these officials are entitled to a US$250 daily allowance.
Members of FIFA committees who do not receive an annual salary are compensated with daily grants of US$300, or US$200 if meals are provided.
For the past two years, ZIFA has been overseen by a Normalisation Committee chaired by Lincoln Mutasa.
Meanwhile, Philemon Machana, Martin Kweza, Nqobile Magwizi, Twine Phiri, Makwinji Soma-Phiri, and Marshall Gore are the six candidates approved by ZIFA’s integrity and ethics committee to stand for the ZIFA presidency.
