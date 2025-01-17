Tshabangu Ally Denies Involvement In Motion To Extend Mnangagwa’s Term

However, Moyo issued a statement denying any involvement in discussions with ZANU PF regarding the motion, which seeks to extend Mnangagwa’s tenure from 2028 to 2030. Wrote Moyo:

I, Charles Moyo of CCC party representing citizens of Mpopoma-Mzilikazi Constituency, wish to categorically deny the claims circulating on social media regarding a motion on presidential, parliamentary and local government term limits that has recently come to my attention.

I want to make it explicitly clear that I have not discussed any motion with Dr. Energy Mutodi or with any individual for that matter. I have not been in communication with Dr. Mutodi concerning this or any other issue.

In any case for any document to gain credibility as a motion, it requires a signature. I would like to emphasize that I have not signed any such document and have no knowledge of its origins.

Currently, I am enjoying a well-deserved break from parliamentary duties, and I find it regrettable that this baseless document has emerged during this time.

It appears to be the work of mischief makers who seek to create confusion and misrepresent my stance on important issues.

I encourage everyone to disregard this unfounded information and to refrain from spreading rumours that undermine the integrity of our democratic processes.