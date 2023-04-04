Service / Career

Chiwara had previously worked as a customer service teller at Steward Bank. Prior to that, she served as a bank teller at POSB.

In the 23-24 August 2023 elections, Shantiel Chiwara won the Masvingo Ward 2 Council seat, with 2 287 votes,

Benson Hwata of Zanu PF received 1 304,

Anderson Paradza of MDC-T received 21,

Charity Shoko of DUZ received 17.



On 19 September 2023, Shantiel Yeukai Chiwara (Cllr Ward 2) was elected first female Mayor of Masvingo. She was also the youngest Councillor, at 25. She received 11 votes against Sharon Murombedzi (Zanu PF) who received two votes. Chiwara defeated male contestants to land Masvingo West’s Ward 2 council seat in the August 23 Harmonised Elections.





