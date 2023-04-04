Tinashe Farawo is a Zimbabwean journalist and Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority's Public Relations Manager since July 2017. He is also the part of the Dynamos Football Club executive management responsible for Marketing and Communication.

Background and Education

Tinashe Farawo was born on 10 October 1985 and he is married and has three children. He is a holder of an MSc International Relations from the University of Zimbabwe, a BSc in Media and Society Studies from the Midlands State University and a National Diploma in Mass Communication from Harare Polytechnic's School of Journalism.

Career

Tinashe Farawo started working for Zimpapers stables, The Herald and The Sunday Mail since 2010. During his time at the country's leading and diversified media group, Farawo distinguished himself reporting on wildlife, conservation, environment, tourism, politics, business and general news. He was appointed Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Public Relations Manager with effect from 1 July 2017. The scribe, with nearly a decade of experience in journalism then took over from Ms Caroline Washaya-Moyo who had left the organisation in early 2017.[1]