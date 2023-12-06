Administrative Assistant: Graduate School Of Business

Job Description

FACULTY OF COMMERCE

Graduate School of Business Department

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Organising and facilitating meetings, conferences, travel arrangements and dealing with administrative problems and inquiries.

Providing administrative support for the Graduate School of Business as directed by the Director.

Serving as primary point of direct administrative contact and liaison with other offices, individuals and external institutions.

Assisting in co-ordination, control and completion of special projects as directed.

Updating the Graduate School of Business Website.

Updating and communicating with the Graduate School of Business Alumni.

Interacting with the industry.

Attend to any other business as required.

Qualifications and Experience

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.