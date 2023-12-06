Pindula|Search Pindula
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Administrative Assistant: Graduate School Of Business

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Dec. 18, 2023
Job Description

FACULTY OF COMMERCE

  • Graduate School of Business Department

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Organising and facilitating meetings, conferences, travel arrangements and dealing with administrative problems and inquiries.
  • Providing administrative support for the Graduate School of Business as directed by the Director.
  • Serving as primary point of direct administrative contact and liaison with other offices, individuals and external institutions.
  • Assisting in co-ordination, control and completion of special projects as directed.
  • Updating the Graduate School of Business Website.
  • Updating and communicating with the Graduate School of Business Alumni.
  • Interacting with the industry.
  • Attend to any other business as required.

Qualifications and Experience

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to

Deadline: 18 December 2023

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.

Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura

