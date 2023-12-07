Assistant ICT Officer (Harare)
SECURICO Security Services
Job Description
ICT security, maintenance, user training and support.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintaining ICT hardware, software and related infrastructure to assure maximum efficiency.
- Advise management on procurement of ICT products.
- System back-up and liaison with providers of back up services.
- Provision of training & support services to users.
- Maintaining the security of the ICT system and performing audits to verify integrity.
- Maintaining a disaster recovery system to guarantee recovery of data.
- Controlling user accounts and use of passwords.
- Enforcing the company’s ICT policy.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent.
- At least one years’ experience in ICT support, networking, and data security.
- Other professional qualifications in ICT an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
E-mail CV, certificates and references to: vacancies@securico.co.zw
Deadline: 09 December 2023
