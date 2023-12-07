Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
SECURICO Security Services

Assistant ICT Officer (Harare)

SECURICO Security Services
Dec. 09, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

ICT security, maintenance, user training and support.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Maintaining ICT hardware, software and related infrastructure to assure maximum efficiency.
  • Advise management on procurement of ICT products.
  • System back-up and liaison with providers of back up services.
  • Provision of training & support services to users.
  • Maintaining the security of the ICT system and performing audits to verify integrity.
  • Maintaining a disaster recovery system to guarantee recovery of data.
  • Controlling user accounts and use of passwords.
  • Enforcing the company’s ICT policy.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent.
  • At least one years’ experience in ICT support, networking, and data security.
  • Other professional qualifications in ICT an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

E-mail CV, certificates and references to: vacancies@securico.co.zw

Deadline: 09 December 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

SECURICO Security Services

A leading provider of private security services in Zimbabwe

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)

Information Technology Assistant (Harare)

Deadline:
Job Vacancy
Job Vacancy

Systems Developer

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Web Content Administrator

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Web Developer

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Web Designer

Deadline:
Access Forex
Access Forex

Support Engineer (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback