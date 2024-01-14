Backend Developer (Harare)

Job Description

This role involves full-stack software engineering, integration, and scripting. The incumbent will also be responsible for the development, documentation, and deployment of their solutions. Understanding of software engineering lifecycle is a must.

Practical knowledge in a wide range of software engineering productivity, and reusable tools and frameworks (particularly open source) and their relative pros and cons – automatic code generators, latest stable mobile and web programming frameworks; data integration automation tools.

Duties and Responsibilities

Software test and deployment automation tools; and software infrastructure environments – particularly cloud environments such as Amazon Web Services. AWS certification an added advantage

Practical scripting experience preferably Shell and Python.

Software engineering such as OCPJP is an added advantage.

Practical knowledge of data engineering and big data technology systems.

Ensure that applicable solutions and projects are implemented according to best practices, on time, and to the satisfaction of the customer.

Installation and configuration of software including unit testing and systems integration testing.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Computer Science (BCoSc): Information Technology (Required).

Skills: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon Web Services (AWS), Automation Tools, Back-End Development, Big Data, Big Data Technologies, Business, C Sharp (Programming Language), Data Engineering, Data Integration, Deployment Automation, Design, Integration Testing, Java, Laravel, Linux, MySQL, PHP (Programming Language), Python (Programming Language), Robotic Process Automation, Scripting, Software Development, Software Development Management, Software Engineering, Software Testing {+ 5 more}.

