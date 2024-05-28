Business Analyst x3 (Masvingo, Bulawayo & Harare)

Job Description

The position exists to handle loan enquiries in processing of applications and administering of accounts as representatives of SMEDCO to ensure the implementing of lending facility to all stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Producing a brief analysis report on projects background for funding approval to ensure informed decision making.

Evaluating reports to assess the viability of a project to ensure that the project will be a success and to guarantee implementation of the project.

Conducting credit checks on clients financial history.

Conducting periodic visits to clients who have running projects to assess how projects are operating and to create solutions to address challenges being encountered.

Conducting a market analysis for reduction of risk and mitigating those risks for the benefit of the organization.

Producing reports of S.M.Es highlighting how they are benefiting from funds availed to them by SMEDCO.

Conducting financial appraisal which enables applicants to be assessed for financial assistance.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Economics, Business Studies, Accounting, Entrepreneurship or other relevant qualification.

Knowledge of Excel and Micro soft is an added advantage.

At least 2 years relevant working experiences.

Exceptional analytical skills.

Familiarity with the SMEs sector or lending environment is an advantage.

Clean Class 4 Drivers License.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications together with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of certificates as a single pdf file to: humanresources@smedco.co.zw on or before close of business day.

NB: Women are encouraged to apply.