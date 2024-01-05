Chief Training Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description

To head the Training department which conducts training in various First Aid Courses and other related activities. The Chief Training Coordinator reports to the Operations Director.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designs Training Curricula for First Aid/Home Nursing, Training of Trainers (Instructors) courses for the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society.

Develop relevant, value-adding training material per Zimbabwe Red Cross Society.

Evaluate training Policy guidelines to ensure that they are still in line with the training needs/curricula.

Analyse feedback and amend training programme as required.

Design training manuals for internal documented procedures.

Develops teaching aids, such as training handbooks, demonstration models, multimedia visual aids, computer tutorials, and reference works.

All interventions to be aligned with e-learning/online initiatives.

Ensuring training objectives are met.

Participates in the development and co-ordinates the implementation of the training policy of the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society.

Conducting training needs assessment.

Moderate training interventions and assessments for formal programmes.

Maintains a disciplined workforce through administering code of conduct.

Facilitate initial First Aid Training for new employees.

Monitor and report on training projects and the enhancement of training initiatives.

Assist and prepare facilitators and assessors with all online related activities when developing programmes.

Performs tasks associated with the administrative and reporting.

Consolidates training plans and budgets for the ZRCS

Manage both physical and electronic training records

Conduct theory and practical assessments in line with the assessment guideline

Ensure issuance of relevant certifications

Conduct First Aid Competitions.

Designs and distributes annual training programmes to mines, private companies and provinces.

Facilitates the setting up of examination board.

Designs research proposals and researches training related problems issues.

Develops and disseminates information that promotes and informs the public on courses offered by the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society as well as services available at the National Training Centre e.g. catering, conference, boarding etc.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Training Management, Adult Education.

Degree in Business Studies, Administration, Marketing or equivalent.

Masters in Business Administration/Strategic/Business Leadership (preferred).

Membership of a recognized professional institution.

Other Attributes:

Must have 5 years’ experience at the managerial level of which 3 years should be health-related training management.

Supervisory and administrative skills, excellent communication skills and team player.

Valid Drivers License.

Other

How to Apply

Email application letter and CV to: zrcs@redcrosszim.org.zw to the attention of The Secretary General