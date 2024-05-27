Compliance Officer (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role is individually accountable for establishing and embedding compliance. The role initiates and facilitates corrective action where required.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists development and execution of a Compliance strategy aligning this to the OM Zimbabwe Group Enterprise Risk Management Strategy.
- Aggregates, maintains and monitors a comprehensive risk based Compliance Plans/Programmes covering the entire scope of regulations and statutes governing the OM Zimbabwe business operations.
- Implements Group policies and standard requirements pertaining to risk management.
- Challenges and ensures that OMLAC implement appropriate risk based Compliance Management processes and procedures.
- Acts as a Change Agent to embed Group policies and Compliance Plans/Programmes in OMLAC.
- Ensures that the Group Companies appropriately identify, assess, manage, monitor and report significant compliance risks.
- Acts as the key person with the responsibility for money laundering prevention and compliance within the organisation.
- Ensures adherence to and implementation of Anti-Money legislation.
- Facilitates the development of appropriate compliance risk response strategies by OMLAC.
- Assists with compliance related Audit Findings and resolutions thereof.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Compliance (Required).
- Skills: Accountability, Business Risks, Compliance Strategies, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), Management Process, Management Strategy, People Management, Regulatory Compliance Management, Risk Compliance, Risk Management, Risk Management Strategies, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Strategic Planning.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 28 May 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Assistant Financial Accountant (Harare)
Deadline:
Small And Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO)
Business Analyst x3 (Masvingo, Bulawayo & Harare)
Deadline: