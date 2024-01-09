Cook - CMED Bulawayo (Grade: 3)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill in the above post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Human Resource Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare, cook and serve meals for employees and visitors/clients.

Serve snacks and meals during Company meetings or events.

Ensure cleanliness of all canteen materials, utensils, canteen facility and equipment and ensuring a clean and hygienic canteen environment.

Checks and monitors equipment to ensure all equipment is always functional.

Plan work activities for the day to ensure that meals are prepared and served timeously.

Determine the type of meals to be prepared taking note of available stock for the day or week to assist in development of a menu.

Check the cooking methods being used to ensure the provision of quality food and to reduce any form of food wastage.

Monitors stock movement and usage to avoid wastages.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 “O” Levels.

Certificate in Food Science & Catering/ cookery Certificate or equivalent.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above stated requirements should submit a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of proof of qualifications, clearly headed “Cook” to:

The Human Resource Officer