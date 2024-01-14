Data and Systems Analyst x2 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned positions that have arisen in the organization.
The position exists to ensure the effective running of operations through administering ICT Systems.
Reporting to: Chief ICT Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Administering of Dynamics Navision 2017 or later versions.
- Supporting all user queries pertaining to the Enterprise Resource Planning System.
- Creating and configuring of Database.
- Creating reports using PowerBi.
- Extracting data using SQL queries.
- Database Backups and Restoration, and Administration of Office 365 suite.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 5 O' Level passes including English Language and Mathematics.
- Degree in Information Systems/ Computer Science or equivalent.
- Certification in Microsoft Dynamics Navision or Dynamics 365.
- Knowledge of SQL server, Office 365 Suite, PowerBi and Tableau is a must.
- Knowledge of Finance, Sales, Procurement and Warehouse Management Modules in Navision are an added advantage, and At least 3 years' relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs and certified copies of certificates via email to: recruitment@petrotrade.co.zw or hand-deliver the application to The Human Resource and Administration Manager, Petrotrade Pvt) Ltd, 1st Floor, NOCZIM House, 100 Leopold Takawira Street, Harare.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates shall be communicated to.
Deadline: 26 January 2024
PetroTrade
Petrotrade Zimbabwe is a trading company responsible for downstream activities, including selling petroleum products and lubricants through bulk sales and service stations. Our mission is to efficiently supply quality petroleum products through competitive prices and efficiency in a safe, fair and sustainable manner.
Website: https://petrotrade.co.zw/