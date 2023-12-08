Data Capturer (Harare)
Job Description
Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty.
This is a 6 months fixed term opportunity under our WFP Caledonia Urban Cash Assistance Program based in Harare. We need the prospective person to start by the 18th of December 2023. Interviews to be held in the week of the 11th of December 2023.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oxfam GB is looking for a Data Capturer to provide data capturing support to the WFP Caledonia Urban Cash Assistance Program for efficient delivery of planned activities to meet the project development goal of preparedness, responses, recovery and resilience building of disaster affected communities focusing on Harare.
- The Data Capturer will support the project team to collect data on implementation of project activities, implement accountability mechanisms in support of effective monitoring, evaluation, accountability and learning.
Qualifications and Experience
- We’re looking for a candidate who cares about Oxfam's mission to end poverty and is personally aligned to our feminist principles and values of empowerment, accountability and inclusion in all you do.
An ideal candidate for the role will have
Essential:
- At least a Diploma in Computing.
- At least 6 months experience data capturing in contexts that range from humanitarian to development.
- Excellent expertise to enter, transcribe, record, maintain data/ information in written or electronic forms.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills (English and local languages- Shona or Ndebele)
- Team working skills and ability to work under pressure and troubleshoot.
- Pays attention to detail.
- Sympathy with the aims and objectives of Oxfam.
- Familiarity and commitment to humanitarian principles: the, the People in Aid Code, SPHERE principles and Oxfam International procedures and other regulatory codes.
Other
How to Apply
As part of your online application, please upload your up to date CV and Cover Letter explaining your suitability against the essential criteria in the job profile.
Deadline: 05 December 2023
Oxfam
Oxfam is a British-founded confederation of 21 independent charitable organizations focusing on the alleviation of global poverty, founded in 1942 and led by Oxfam International.