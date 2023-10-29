Job Description

AFC Commercial Bank, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a suitable candidate for the above-captioned position. Reporting to the Manager - ICT Operations, the Database Administrator will be responsible for managing, monitoring and maintaining the organisation's databases to ensure database security, integrity and stability.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installation & configuration of databases.

Database performance tuning and administration.

Controlling and managing User access to database.

Diagnosing and resolving database Issues.

Ensuring Database systems availability.

Database backups and restores.

Ensuring database integrity.

System and database capacity planning.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in information Technology, Computer Studies, Information Systems or equivalent. Experience in Oracle RAC, ASM, RMAN and Data Guard Technologies is required.

Knowledge of T24 core banking system is an added advantage.

Knowledge SQL, Linux and UNIX is a prerequisite.

At least 3 years' relevant experience in a banking ICT environment.

Clean Class 4 Driver, License a must.

Excellent technical skills.

Able to work with minimum supervision.

Self-starter.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume and all applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your e-mail subject reference.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.