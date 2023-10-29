Database Administrator
Job Description
AFC Commercial Bank, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a suitable candidate for the above-captioned position. Reporting to the Manager - ICT Operations, the Database Administrator will be responsible for managing, monitoring and maintaining the organisation's databases to ensure database security, integrity and stability.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Installation & configuration of databases.
- Database performance tuning and administration.
- Controlling and managing User access to database.
- Diagnosing and resolving database Issues.
- Ensuring Database systems availability.
- Database backups and restores.
- Ensuring database integrity.
- System and database capacity planning.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in information Technology, Computer Studies, Information Systems or equivalent. Experience in Oracle RAC, ASM, RMAN and Data Guard Technologies is required.
- Knowledge of T24 core banking system is an added advantage.
- Knowledge SQL, Linux and UNIX is a prerequisite.
- At least 3 years' relevant experience in a banking ICT environment.
- Clean Class 4 Driver, License a must.
- Excellent technical skills.
- Able to work with minimum supervision.
- Self-starter.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume and all applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your e-mail subject reference.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 31 October 2023
