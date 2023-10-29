Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)

Database Administrator

Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
Oct. 31, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

AFC Commercial Bank, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a suitable candidate for the above-captioned position. Reporting to the Manager - ICT Operations, the Database Administrator will be responsible for managing, monitoring and maintaining the organisation's databases to ensure database security, integrity and stability.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Installation & configuration of databases.
  • Database performance tuning and administration.
  • Controlling and managing User access to database.
  • Diagnosing and resolving database Issues.
  • Ensuring Database systems availability.
  • Database backups and restores.
  • Ensuring database integrity.
  • System and database capacity planning.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Degree in information Technology, Computer Studies, Information Systems or equivalent. Experience in Oracle RAC, ASM, RMAN and Data Guard Technologies is required.
  • Knowledge of T24 core banking system is an added advantage.
  • Knowledge SQL, Linux and UNIX is a prerequisite.
  • At least 3 years' relevant experience in a banking ICT environment.
  • Clean Class 4 Driver, License a must.
  • Excellent technical skills.
  • Able to work with minimum supervision.
  • Self-starter.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume and all applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your e-mail subject reference. 

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to. 

Deadline: 31 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)

The AFC Holdings is a Group of Companies comprising of the following subsidiaries: -AFC Land and Development Bank -AFC Commercial Bank (formerly Agribank) -AFC Leasing Company -AFC Insurance Company AFC Holdings is a one stop shop for development finance, commercial banking, insurance and leasing with special focus on agriculture development.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)

Information and Technology Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
Africa University
Africa University

Network Engineer

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

IT Support Specialist (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Business Intelligence (BI) Reporting Developer (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

CCTV Operator x2 (Harare)

Deadline:
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank

Engineer: Cybersecurity (Harare)

Deadline:
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank

Engineer: Network (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)
Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)

Deputy Director: Applications (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)
Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)

Deputy Director: Systems Support (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback