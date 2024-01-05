Deputy Director: Applications (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.

Duties and Responsibilities

Facilitating specialized research and development projects and activities on ZCHPC application areas including geospatial, space and earth sciences, engineering, life sciences, artificial intelligence and big data analytics.

Carrying out strategic planning, implementing monitoring and evaluation of operational functions, specifically developing future plans for Centre systems, facilities and personnel.

Ensuring effective communication between ZCHPC, and HPC users and stakeholders.

Coordinating quality management systems.

Collaborating with HPC users to determine their needs, and translate them into business requirements to drive sales and improvements.

Directing the development of project strategy and budget in line with the ZCHPC constitution.

Facilitating HPC user training, workshops and conferences.

Generating revenue.

Negotiating all agreements.

Identifying future business needs and making recommendations.

Developing and promoting human and institutional capacity strengthening in the field of High Performance Computing in Zimbabwe.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in any of the following disciplines: High Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, Geospatial Space and Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Computer Science, Civil and Environmental Engineering, or a closely related Engineering field.

A Master’s degree in a relevant field will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience of outstanding performance in the design and implementation of research, innovation and industrialization projects.

A certification in project management, or monitoring and evaluation will be an added advantage.

Demonstrable capability to design, code and execute parallel algorithms on an HPC cluster.

Demonstrable high-level understanding of the application of artificial intelligence and data analysis in various fields of research.

Demonstrable strong understanding of higher education curriculum development.

Demonstrable business negotiation skills.

Ability to multitask, prioritize and manage time efficiently.

Meticulous attention to detail.

Goal-oriented and organized team player.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below clearly indicating the vacancy applied for.

The Director