Deputy Director: Systems Support (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations,2019.

Duties and Responsibilities

Directing and overseeing the ZCHPC functions including security, design, development, installation and maintenance of hardware and software according to stakeholder needs and the strategic vision.

Leading, managing, mentoring, and building an engineering team to deliver innovative advances in High-Performance Computing in Zimbabwe.

Identifying and incorporating new technologies to High-Performance Computing as the new technology becomes available

Carrying out strategic planning of technical functions specifically developing future plans for Centre systems, facilities and personnel.

Responsible for acquisition of infrastructure equipment and software.

Managing HPC applications, system performance analysis and cluster usage optimisation.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in any of the following disciplines: High Performance Computing, Computing Systems Engineering, Electrical or Electronic Engineering, Mechatronics, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things, Telecommunication, Engineering, Industrial Engineering or a closely related Engineering field.

A Master’s degree in a relevant field will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience of outstanding performance in the design and implementation of engineering projects.

Demonstrable capability to design, build and configure a virtualized HPC cluster.

Demonstrable knowledge of server operating system administration.

Demonstrable expert knowledge in parallel and distributed systems, and computer networks.

Demonstrable understanding of data centre power, cooling and security systems.

Ability to multitask, prioritize and manage time efficiently.

Accurate and precise attention to detail.

Goal oriented, and an organized team player.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below clearly indicating the vacancy applied for.

The Director