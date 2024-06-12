Front Of House Supervisor / Head Waiter (Harare)
Cafe Espresso
Job Description
Front of House Supervisor/ Head waiter.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Organizing stock, ordering food.
- Checking stock levels on all units.
- Attend to customer queries.
- Serve customers.
- Balancing shift close books.
- Checking cash declaration (checking swipes, rtgs, ecocash, and cash).
- Counting currency (us, pounds, rand, bond, kwacha, pula, other) and declaring the money.
- Write the withdrawals done for the day.
- Do shift end at the end of the shift.
- Do day end at the end of day.
- Drop money in safe, write in safe drop in book and sign.
- Do duty roster/ time table.
- Sending update of sales to directors every day.
Qualifications and Experience
- Proven restaurant experience is a must.
- International exposure is an added advantage.
- At least 5 O levels including English Language and Mathematics.
- Excellent organizational, communication, negotiation, and multitasking skills.
- Ability to remain calm under pressure without losing a customer service oriented attitude.
- Problem solving skills and diplomacy.
- The ability to manage budgets.
- A flexible, target driven, proactive approach.
- Self-motivation and enthusiasm.
Other
How to Apply
All interested candidates please send your CVs to: 49 cork rd Avondale hre or RGM International Airport Café Espresso
Whatsapp: 0716949169
Email: cafeespresso2023@gmail.com ….Due date: 12 June 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Cafe Espresso
Browse Jobs
Having started off in Avondale 13 years ago, the Cafe Espresso has grown since, having its presence in all International airports in Zimbabwe, 2 airports in Zambia and one in Botswana. The restaurants serves a modern fusion cuisine with international and local influences.
Related Jobs
Cafe Espresso
Chef (Harare)
Deadline:
Cafe Espresso
Waiters (Harare)
Deadline: