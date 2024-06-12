Pindula|Search Pindula
Front Of House Supervisor / Head Waiter (Harare)

Jun. 12, 2024
Job Description

Front of House Supervisor/ Head waiter.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Organizing stock, ordering food.
  • Checking stock levels on all units.
  • Attend to customer queries.
  • Serve customers.
  • Balancing shift close books.
  • Checking cash declaration (checking swipes, rtgs, ecocash, and cash).
  • Counting currency (us, pounds, rand, bond, kwacha, pula, other) and declaring the money.
  • Write the withdrawals done for the day.
  • Do shift end at the end of the shift.
  • Do day end at the end of day.
  • Drop money in safe, write in safe drop in book and sign.
  • Do duty roster/ time table.
  • Sending update of sales to directors every day.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Proven restaurant experience is a must.
  • International exposure is an added advantage.
  • At least 5 O levels including English Language and Mathematics.
  • Excellent organizational, communication, negotiation, and multitasking skills.
  • Ability to remain calm under pressure without losing a customer service oriented attitude.
  • Problem solving skills and diplomacy.
  • The ability to manage budgets.
  • A flexible, target driven, proactive approach.
  • Self-motivation and enthusiasm.

Other

How to Apply

All interested candidates please send your CVs to: 49 cork rd Avondale hre or RGM International Airport Café Espresso

Whatsapp: 0716949169

Email: cafeespresso2023@gmail.com ….Due date: 12 June 2024

Having started off in Avondale 13 years ago, the Cafe Espresso has grown since, having its presence in all International airports in Zimbabwe, 2 airports in Zambia and one in Botswana. The restaurants serves a modern fusion cuisine with international and local influences.

