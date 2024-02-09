Full Stack C# .Net Developer (Harare)
Webdev Group
Job Description
As a Developer, you will play a critical role in the development and enhancement of our various online marketplace platforms. You will be instrumental in designing, building, and maintaining our software solutions, ensuring they meet high standards of quality and efficiency.
Duties and Responsibilities
Software Development:
- Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code for our marketplace platforms.
- Develop high-quality, scalable, and innovative features that enhance user experience and functionality.
- Technical Problem Solving:
- Identify bottlenecks and bugs in existing systems, and devise solutions to mitigate and address these issues.
- Stay up-to-date with emerging trends in software development to continuously improve our platforms.
- Collaboration:
- Work closely with the tech lead, product managers, and other developers to achieve business goals.
- Team work with other developers, fostering a culture of learning and growth.
- Quality Assurance:
- Ensure the implementation of best practices in coding standards, security, and data protection.
- Conduct code reviews and contribute to the maintenance of high-quality documentation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
- Minimum of 5 years of professional experience in software development, ideally with a strong background in e-commerce or online marketplace platforms.
- Proficiency in both front-end and back-end development using C# .NET, SQL, Javascript, HTML and CSS.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a detail-oriented mindset.
- Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
Other
How to Apply
