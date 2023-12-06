Pindula|Search Pindula
Graduate Trainee: Agriculture (Harare)

Dec. 06, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to undertake an intensive two-year structured graduate-traineeship in our organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Contribute ideas and innovative solutions to SBUs.
  • Contribute to, produce reports and making presentations to individuals and groups.
  • Participating in on-the-job training.
  • Analysing existing systems and offering new ideas for improvements.
  • Conducting research and assisting SBU Managers where possible
  • Completing field work or visiting different work sites when required.
  • Bringing positive energy into the organization and forming lasting professional relationships with staff.
  • Manage workload effectively, ensuring that tasks are carried out in a timely and accurate manner.
  • Upholding the name of the organization at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A recent Agriculture Graduate with upper second-class degree (2.1) or better.
  • One-year relevant industrial attachment experience at a reputable organization.
  • A great work ethic and display a zeal to learn.
  • Excellent presentation skills.
  • Ability to maintain confidentiality.
  • Must be well groomed.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their Application Letters clearly indicating the position applied for together with a Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of Certificates to: recruit.hr2024@gmail.com

Deadline: 06 December 2023

.

