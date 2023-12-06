Graduate Trainee: Agriculture (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to undertake an intensive two-year structured graduate-traineeship in our organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Contribute ideas and innovative solutions to SBUs.

Contribute to, produce reports and making presentations to individuals and groups.

Participating in on-the-job training.

Analysing existing systems and offering new ideas for improvements.

Conducting research and assisting SBU Managers where possible

Completing field work or visiting different work sites when required.

Bringing positive energy into the organization and forming lasting professional relationships with staff.

Manage workload effectively, ensuring that tasks are carried out in a timely and accurate manner.

Upholding the name of the organization at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

A recent Agriculture Graduate with upper second-class degree (2.1) or better.

One-year relevant industrial attachment experience at a reputable organization.

A great work ethic and display a zeal to learn.

Excellent presentation skills.

Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Must be well groomed.

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their Application Letters clearly indicating the position applied for together with a Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of Certificates to: recruit.hr2024@gmail.com

Deadline: 06 December 2023