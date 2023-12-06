Graduate Trainee: Agriculture (Harare)
Job Vacancy
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to undertake an intensive two-year structured graduate-traineeship in our organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Contribute ideas and innovative solutions to SBUs.
- Contribute to, produce reports and making presentations to individuals and groups.
- Participating in on-the-job training.
- Analysing existing systems and offering new ideas for improvements.
- Conducting research and assisting SBU Managers where possible
- Completing field work or visiting different work sites when required.
- Bringing positive energy into the organization and forming lasting professional relationships with staff.
- Manage workload effectively, ensuring that tasks are carried out in a timely and accurate manner.
- Upholding the name of the organization at all times.
Qualifications and Experience
- A recent Agriculture Graduate with upper second-class degree (2.1) or better.
- One-year relevant industrial attachment experience at a reputable organization.
- A great work ethic and display a zeal to learn.
- Excellent presentation skills.
- Ability to maintain confidentiality.
- Must be well groomed.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants should submit their Application Letters clearly indicating the position applied for together with a Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of Certificates to: recruit.hr2024@gmail.com
Deadline: 06 December 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Job Vacancy
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Job Vacancy
Graduate Trainee: Monitoring and Evaluation (Harare)
Deadline:
Job Vacancy
Graduate Trainee: Public Affairs, Media and Marketing (Harare)
Deadline: