Graduate Trainee - Business Development (Leasing)

Job Description

A graduate trainee to be based in the leasing department. This is a recent graduate with the willingness to learn with good analytical and good communication skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Learn to write and submit proposals for approval to respective Credit Committees.

Learn to attend to customers’ applications and give feedback.

Learn to respond to customer queries.

Learn to analyse, prepare and submit credit appraisals for approval and ensure customers files are properly documented.

Learn the post discounting process.

Learn how to create and maintain good working relationships with “dealers” (assets or car and equipment suppliers), new clients and existing clients with the aim of attracting business to ACL.

Preparing agreement documents on approved leases for clients to sign.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of one years’ experience in credit management and or within the banking sector.

Achievement of a bachelor’s degree in Banking and finance, Business studies, Marketing, Economics or related field.

B.Acc / B. Comm and an appropriate professional qualification e.g. IOBZ, Credit Risk Management is an added advantage.

Excellent communication skills. Speaks and writes clearly, persuasively and informatively.

Balance team & individual responsibilities. Able to build morale and commitment to goals and objectives.

Uphold confidentiality and customer privacy in all situations.

Professional. React well under pressure. Treats others with respect & consideration regardless of their status or position.

Proactively seeks solutions that benefit the customer and the Bank.

Exhibit sound and accurate judgment.

Display passion and optimism.

Pursue training and development opportunities. Continuously building knowledge and skills.

Effective leadership, management, coaching, presentation and training skills.

Observe the spirit of ACL’s Code of conduct.

Adhere to ACL’s values.

Adhere to the requirements of ACL’s credit and delinquency management policies.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters and Curriculum Vitae with traceable references and academic qualifications should be sent to: careers@africancentury.co.zw in the morning. Note CVs will be screen as they are being received.

Applicates are advised to ensure that the subject of their email is BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT - GRADUATE TRAINEE JOB APPLICATION JANUARY 2024.