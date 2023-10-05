Pindula|Search Pindula
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe

Graduate Trainee: Commercial Department (Harare)

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Oct. 09, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned post on a 2 Year Graduate Traineeship program.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • First /Upper second-class degree in Sales / Marketing/Business Management.
  • Must have 5 O’ levels including Maths and English.
  • At least 2 A’ level passes.
  • At least 1 year attachment experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters to: hr@gyproc.co.zw

Deadline: 09 October 2023

Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.

