Graduate Trainee: Commercial Department (Harare)
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned post on a 2 Year Graduate Traineeship program.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- First /Upper second-class degree in Sales / Marketing/Business Management.
- Must have 5 O’ levels including Maths and English.
- At least 2 A’ level passes.
- At least 1 year attachment experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send CVs and application letters to: hr@gyproc.co.zw
Deadline: 09 October 2023
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe is a leader in the supply of lightweight wall finishing plasters and tile adhesives.
