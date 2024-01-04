Graduate Trainee - Finance (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Insurance seeks to recruit a Graduate Trainee to join the finance department. Reporting to the Accountant, the Graduate Trainee - Finance will go through a two-year traineeship programme. The role is designed to provide the successful candidate with a solid foundation and commence a career in insurance finance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Financial and statutory reporting.

Budgeting and planning.

Fixed asset management.

Accounts payables management.

Credit management.

Performance reports preparation.

People and stakeholder management.

Investment management.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Finance, or equivalent.

• At least 1 year experience in an insurance or financial services setup.

• Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

• Proactive mindset with willingness to learn and adapt.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your e-mail subject reference.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.