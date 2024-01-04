Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)

Graduate Trainee - Finance (Harare)

Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
Jan. 07, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

AFC Insurance seeks to recruit a Graduate Trainee to join the finance department. Reporting to the Accountant, the Graduate Trainee - Finance will go through a two-year traineeship programme. The role is designed to provide the successful candidate with a solid foundation and commence a career in insurance finance.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Financial and statutory reporting.
  • Budgeting and planning.
  • Fixed asset management.
  • Accounts payables management.
  • Credit management.
  • Performance reports preparation.
  • People and stakeholder management.
  • Investment management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Finance, or equivalent.
  • • At least 1 year experience in an insurance or financial services setup.
  • • Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
  • • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • • Proactive mindset with willingness to learn and adapt.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your e-mail subject reference.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 07 January 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)

The AFC Holdings is a Group of Companies comprising of the following subsidiaries: -AFC Land and Development Bank -AFC Commercial Bank (formerly Agribank) -AFC Leasing Company -AFC Insurance Company AFC Holdings is a one stop shop for development finance, commercial banking, insurance and leasing with special focus on agriculture development.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

TIMB
TIMB

Graduate Trainees x2

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback