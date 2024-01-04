Graduate Trainee - Finance (Harare)
Job Description
AFC Insurance seeks to recruit a Graduate Trainee to join the finance department. Reporting to the Accountant, the Graduate Trainee - Finance will go through a two-year traineeship programme. The role is designed to provide the successful candidate with a solid foundation and commence a career in insurance finance.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Financial and statutory reporting.
- Budgeting and planning.
- Fixed asset management.
- Accounts payables management.
- Credit management.
- Performance reports preparation.
- People and stakeholder management.
- Investment management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Finance, or equivalent.
- • At least 1 year experience in an insurance or financial services setup.
- • Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
- • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- • Proactive mindset with willingness to learn and adapt.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your e-mail subject reference.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 07 January 2023
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
The AFC Holdings is a Group of Companies comprising of the following subsidiaries: -AFC Land and Development Bank -AFC Commercial Bank (formerly Agribank) -AFC Leasing Company -AFC Insurance Company AFC Holdings is a one stop shop for development finance, commercial banking, insurance and leasing with special focus on agriculture development.