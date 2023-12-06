Graduate Trainee: Monitoring and Evaluation (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a Graduate Trainee to be based in Harare to undergo a one (1) year intensive structured learnership programme in the above mentioned discipline within our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support promotion of monitoring and evaluation standards, quality assurance/control and capacity development within the support functions.

Outline a participatory process to ensure that all implementing departments are fully involved in the maintenance of the M&E system to ensure ownership and buy-in.

Provide technical assistance to implementing departments.

Support data collection, data entry and data analysis in excel and SPSS.

Undertake project progress monitoring and reporting.

Take the lead in the development of fact sheets on areas of strategic priority to the organization.

Assist M&E officers in developing M&E plans.

Assist in the preparation of quarterly, half yearly and annual project monitoring reports, containing summary data on overall performance against targets.

Assist in the preparation of TORs for special studies when necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

A university degree in Statistics, M&E, Economics, Data Science, Agronomy or Social Sciences related field is preferable.

Post graduate training in M&E is an added advantage.

Interest in M&E of projects particularly data collection, data analysis and reporting.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their Application Letters clearly indicating the position applied for together with a Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of Certificates to: recruit.hr2024@gmail.com

Deadline: 06 December 2023