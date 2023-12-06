Pindula|Search Pindula
Graduate Trainee: Monitoring and Evaluation (Harare)

Dec. 06, 2023
Job Description

We are looking for a Graduate Trainee to be based in Harare to undergo a one (1) year intensive structured learnership programme in the above mentioned discipline within our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Support promotion of monitoring and evaluation standards, quality assurance/control and capacity development within the support functions.
  • Outline a participatory process to ensure that all implementing departments are fully involved in the maintenance of the M&E system to ensure ownership and buy-in.
  • Provide technical assistance to implementing departments.
  • Support data collection, data entry and data analysis in excel and SPSS.
  • Undertake project progress monitoring and reporting.
  • Take the lead in the development of fact sheets on areas of strategic priority to the organization.
  • Assist M&E officers in developing M&E plans.
  • Assist in the preparation of quarterly, half yearly and annual project monitoring reports, containing summary data on overall performance against targets.
  • Assist in the preparation of TORs for special studies when necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A university degree in Statistics, M&E, Economics, Data Science, Agronomy or Social Sciences related field is preferable.
  • Post graduate training in M&E is an added advantage.
  • Interest in M&E of projects particularly data collection, data analysis and reporting.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their Application Letters clearly indicating the position applied for together with a Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of Certificates to: recruit.hr2024@gmail.com

Deadline: 06 December 2023

