Graduate Trainee: Monitoring and Evaluation (Harare)
We are looking for a Graduate Trainee to be based in Harare to undergo a one (1) year intensive structured learnership programme in the above mentioned discipline within our organisation.
- Support promotion of monitoring and evaluation standards, quality assurance/control and capacity development within the support functions.
- Outline a participatory process to ensure that all implementing departments are fully involved in the maintenance of the M&E system to ensure ownership and buy-in.
- Provide technical assistance to implementing departments.
- Support data collection, data entry and data analysis in excel and SPSS.
- Undertake project progress monitoring and reporting.
- Take the lead in the development of fact sheets on areas of strategic priority to the organization.
- Assist M&E officers in developing M&E plans.
- Assist in the preparation of quarterly, half yearly and annual project monitoring reports, containing summary data on overall performance against targets.
- Assist in the preparation of TORs for special studies when necessary.
- A university degree in Statistics, M&E, Economics, Data Science, Agronomy or Social Sciences related field is preferable.
- Post graduate training in M&E is an added advantage.
- Interest in M&E of projects particularly data collection, data analysis and reporting.
Applicants should submit their Application Letters clearly indicating the position applied for together with a Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of Certificates to: recruit.hr2024@gmail.com
Deadline: 06 December 2023
