Graduate Trainee: Public Affairs, Media and Marketing (Harare)
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to undertake an intensive two-year structured graduate-traineeship in Public Affairs, Media and Marketing field.
- Fully support the Authority’s Public Affairs and Media strategy and execute it in different phases.
- Assisting in creating engaging content.
- Communicate and build relationships with current or prospect clients.
- Effectively assess social media platforms and check any negative publicity.
- Assist in administrative duties.
- Update media lists and databases.
- Attend to various events, functions, and launches.
- Assess mass media trends in Agriculture stories reportage.
- Assist in articles development, videography and documentation of success stories.
- Assist in surveys, data collection and research conducted under Public Affairs, Media, and Marketing Department.
- Participating in the marketing of ARDA products and services.
- A recent graduate with upper second-class degree (2.1) or better in Public Relations, Journalism, or related field.
- One-year relevant industrial attachment experience at a reputable organisation.
- Excellent presentation skills.
- Must be well groomed.
Applicants should submit their Application Letters clearly indicating the position applied for together with a Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of Certificates to: recruit.hr2024@gmail.com
Deadline: 06 December 2023
