Graduate Trainee: Public Affairs, Media and Marketing (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to undertake an intensive two-year structured graduate-traineeship in Public Affairs, Media and Marketing field.

Duties and Responsibilities

Fully support the Authority’s Public Affairs and Media strategy and execute it in different phases.

Assisting in creating engaging content.

Communicate and build relationships with current or prospect clients.

Effectively assess social media platforms and check any negative publicity.

Assist in administrative duties.

Update media lists and databases.

Attend to various events, functions, and launches.

Assess mass media trends in Agriculture stories reportage.

Assist in articles development, videography and documentation of success stories.

Assist in surveys, data collection and research conducted under Public Affairs, Media, and Marketing Department.

Participating in the marketing of ARDA products and services.

Qualifications and Experience

A recent graduate with upper second-class degree (2.1) or better in Public Relations, Journalism, or related field.

One-year relevant industrial attachment experience at a reputable organisation.

Excellent presentation skills.

Must be well groomed.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their Application Letters clearly indicating the position applied for together with a Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of Certificates to: recruit.hr2024@gmail.com

Deadline: 06 December 2023