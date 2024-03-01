Graduate Trainee: Sales & Marketing (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining the brand image.

Keeping up to date on current market changes and trends.

Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule.

Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments.

Supply management with reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products and services.

Providing high levels of customer service to existing clients and potential customers

Takes responsibility for completing agreed number of prospecting calls and customer visits, booking agreed number of test drives and encouraging customers to experience the brand in order to meet and exceed agreed sales targets.

Maintains contact with customers to ensure they are kept fully informed throughout the sale, pre and post-delivery.

Participates in planning sales and marketing campaigns and promotions.

Maintains a professional manner and high standards of personal presentation at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Sales and Marketing or relevant social science degree.

Excellent communication skills and ability to network.

Self-starter with good organisation and planning skills.

Below 26yrs of age.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.