Graduate Trainee: Sales & Marketing (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintaining the brand image.
- Keeping up to date on current market changes and trends.
- Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule.
- Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments.
- Supply management with reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products and services.
- Providing high levels of customer service to existing clients and potential customers
- Takes responsibility for completing agreed number of prospecting calls and customer visits, booking agreed number of test drives and encouraging customers to experience the brand in order to meet and exceed agreed sales targets.
- Maintains contact with customers to ensure they are kept fully informed throughout the sale, pre and post-delivery.
- Participates in planning sales and marketing campaigns and promotions.
- Maintains a professional manner and high standards of personal presentation at all times.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Sales and Marketing or relevant social science degree.
- Excellent communication skills and ability to network.
- Self-starter with good organisation and planning skills.
- Below 26yrs of age.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 06 March 2024
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.