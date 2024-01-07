Graduate Trainees x2

Must be a recent graduate holding a Bachelor of Accounting/Finance Degree from a reputable University.

Degree classification of 2.1 or better.

Other Requirements & Competences:

Be aged 25 or below.

Ability to use MS Office packages.

Self-driven and results oriented.

Ability to work under pressure.

Analytical, problem-solving and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work according to strict deadlines.

Ability to work under instruction.

A highly organised, task oriented and analytical character with impeccable interpersonal communication skills.

Excellent report writing skills.

Other

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, CV and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line.

NB: TIMB is an equal opportunity employer and therefore encourages all interested qualified candidates to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will he contacted. Canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants

Deadline: 04 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message