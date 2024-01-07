Graduate Trainees x2
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a young, ambitious, highly motivated and qualified graduates to join TIMB. The successful candidates will undergo an intensive graduate trainee programme for a period of 24 months. The graduate trainees will be based at TIMB Head Office.
- Legal.
- Finance.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
Required Qualifications - Legal:
- Must be a recent graduate holding a Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree from a reputable University.
- Degree classification of 2.1 or better.
Required Qualifications - Finance:
- Must be a recent graduate holding a Bachelor of Accounting/Finance Degree from a reputable University.
- Degree classification of 2.1 or better.
Other Requirements & Competences:
- Be aged 25 or below.
- Ability to use MS Office packages.
- Self-driven and results oriented.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Analytical, problem-solving and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work according to strict deadlines.
- Ability to work under instruction.
- A highly organised, task oriented and analytical character with impeccable interpersonal communication skills.
- Excellent report writing skills.
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, CV and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line.
NB: TIMB is an equal opportunity employer and therefore encourages all interested qualified candidates to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will he contacted. Canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants
Deadline: 04 January 2024
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.